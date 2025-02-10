Former SLO County Probation Officer Charged With Grand Theft 2.10.2025

A former San Luis Obispo county deputy probation officer, 31-year-old Fallyn Sierra Rollins, has been charged with multiple felonies for alleged grand theft from the San Luis Obispo county Probation Peace Officers’ Association.

The charges allege that Rollins, while serving as the treasurer of the Peace Officers’ Association, embezzled more than a hundred thousand dollars in funds. The association is a non-profit employee organization that provides training, professional legal assistance, and other benefits to probation department employees.

The district attorney’s office says her position as treasurer gave her unique control over the association’s finances and records, allowing her to divert money undetected.

Following an investigation with the San Luis Obispo police department, an arrest warrant was issued for Rollins with a 1.18 million dollar bail, but was later reduced to 100,000 with several conditions.

She is due in court on February 24th.