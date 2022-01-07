Paso Robles Girls Beat Monterey Thursday 01.07.2022

The Paso Robles high school girls basketball team beat Monterey high school in non-conference game yesterday afternoon at Gil Asa gym. Paso Robles won 60-31 to improve to 14-7 for the season. Monterey falls to 4-4.
The Bearcats host Nipomo on Tuesday at Gil Asa gym.
Many other teams see action tonight.
The Paso Robles boys play at Mission Prep at 6:30 this evening.
Templeton boys are at home tonight against Pioneer Valley at 6:30.
Templeton girls play PV in Santa Maria.
Atascadero girls are at home against San Luis.
Atascadero boys play at St. Joseph.
Each game begins at 6:30 this evening.