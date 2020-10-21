Paso Robles Homeless 10.21.2020

Another big issue at last night’s meeting. The conversion of the 112-unit Motel 6 into a homeless shelter utilizing a $15 million dollar grant from the state. The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo will buy the property and pay for the conversation with a state grant.

Why was this Motel 6 conversion such a secret until last night’s Paso Robles council meeting? City manager Tom Frutchey says the owners of the motel did not want to let employees know it was being sold. That’s why Paso Roblans did not know until Friday, when the issue was put on the city council agenda.

Steve Gregory spoke in favor of the Motel 6 conversion project. The mayor also spoke about his experience being on the board of directors for El Camino Homeless Organization. The proposal was approved 5-0, but they will discuss it further in late October.

So there will be more discussion, but the Paso Robles city council votes last night to move forward on the conversion of the Motel 6 motel to a homeless shelter using $15 million dollar grant from the state awarded to the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo to buy the hotel and facilitate the conversion.