Cannabis Tax 10.21.2020

Last night, Paso Robles city council discussed imposing a tax on people in the marijuana business. Council man Fred Strong says the city’s proposed ordinance was a little confusing. Two elements referred to retail business. So, one of the two elements related to retail business was removed, because it was redundant.

Later, city council woman Maria Elena Garcia weighed in on the proposal, particularly the plan to tax pot sellers a 6% city tax. The proposed ordinance was passed, then another resolution was approved approving a town hall meeting to begin discussion of setting up retail marijuana stores in Paso Robles.

The city will also set up an Ad Hoc committee to create a town hall meeting to discuss recreational marijuana retail business.