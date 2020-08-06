Paso Robles Homeless Site 8.06.2020

The new homeless camping site is now open on north river road in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles fire battalion chief Randy Harris says the facility will house 20 people at first, then expand if more people need a place to stay. Campers are being issued individual tents.

Last night, four tents were standing there. The tent area is surrounded by cyclone fence.

Some showers and several bathrooms are operate at the site, which will be staffed at night by a security company. Police and fire will check on the site during the day.

The campsite is sitting in an open field just off north river road, about a mile north of highway 46. The area is called Borkey Flats.

The homeless tent city is intended to provide a place for transients to stay, getting them out of the riverbed, and thus reducing fires in the riverbed.