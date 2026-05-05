Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Awarded Grant For Summer Algebra Institute 05.05.2026

05.04.26 Paso Schools Awarded CSU Grant to Help Students Build Skills for Algebra Success

The Paso Robles joint unified school district has been awarded with a $30,000 state grant from the California state university chancellor’s office.

Funds will go to hosting a summer algebra institute this June, focused on providing students with “targeted math support, hands-on stem learning, and early exposure to college pathways–all at no cost to Paso schools families.”

This grant-funded, five-week academic program will provide incoming middle and high school students with instruction in mathematics and quantitative reasoning, serving approximately 60 students who are being nominated by their teachers based on academic readiness and potential. Students will also engage in a variety of activities of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics designed to bring math concepts to life.

The program will run Monday through Friday, 8 am to 12 pm at Lewis Flamson junior high school, June 10th through July 10th.