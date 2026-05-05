Paso Robles Launches Community Impact & Response Dashboard 05.05.2026

05.04.26 PRJUSD Corrects Misinformation, Reinforces Campus Safety Protocols

The city of Paso Robles has announced the launch of a community impact & response dashboard, “a first-of-its-kind tool in San Luis Obispo county designed to measure and improve outcomes related to homelessness, public safety, environmental health, and community impact.”

The dashboard is a consolidation of data that lists outreach contacts, services provided, debris and waste removed, emergency responses, and more.

Performances are tracked according to three interconnected priorities: housing stability & navigation support, clean & resilient public spaces, and community safety & emergency response data. All data is aggregated to protect individual privacy while still offering meaningful insight into city-wide trends.

The dashboard can be viewed now at: prcity.com/homelessness.