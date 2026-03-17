PRJUSD Release Winter 2026 Issue of Paso Proud 03.17.2026

The Paso Robles school district has released its newest issue of Paso Proud, the magazine that highlights the achievements and current on-goings for the district.

This issue’s stories recognizes the “remarkable act of generosity” at Kermit King elementary, where students, staff, and families collected more than 2,300 canned and non-perishable food items for Paso Robles Loaves & Fishes. The issue also includes photos celebrating the opening of the new Paso Robles aquatics center, made possible through Measure M.

It also goes into detail of the Libretto Conservatory program, where Paso Robles high school jazz students received conservatory-level jazz instruction and mentorship from jazz artists.

The magazine can be viewed online, and interested readers can subscribe to have each new issue delivered free to their inboxes.