SLO Sheriff’s Office Warns Against “Door Kicking” Trend 8.20.2025

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office is warning residents of a recent social media trend known as the “Door Kick Challenge.”

The sheriff’s office says they have recently seen a rise in reports of this trend, citing that multiple homes in Templeton reported damage from the trend this past weekend.

The sheriff’s office says the trend is a dangerous social media challenge where kids and teens kick doors, often garage or front doors, and run away. The sheriff’s office says: “This isn’t just a prank, it’s property damage and can result in criminal charges.”

The sheriff’s office encourages parents to talk to their kids and teens about the serious consequences of engaging in this type of behavior. What can seem like a joke online can lead to lasting consequences in real life.