Paso Robles Motorcyclist Dead From Crash 07.03.2023

A Paso Robles motorcyclist died from a crash involving a minivan, according to the Paso Robles police department.

The department received a report of a vehicle collision on the intersection of highway 46 and Golden Hill road on Saturday at around 5 pm.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the rider of the motorcycle involved in the collision dead. Police say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation, the police department is asking anyone with information to call (805) 237-6464.