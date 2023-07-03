Paso Robles Homeless Public Workshops 07.03.2023

As part of a five-year strategic plan to address homelessness in the community, the city of Paso Robles will host public sessions to hear the perspectives, suggestions, and insights of community members.

Housing and homelessness is one of the six goal areas of prioritization for the current fiscal year budget cycle, focused on enhancing emergency sheltering services and reducing the number of unsheltered individuals.

The public sessions will be on Friday July 7th at 6 pm in the city council chamber, and a second on Saturday, July 8th at 9 in the morning.