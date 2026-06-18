Paso Robles PD Reminds Community of E-Bike Safety Laws 06.18.2026

E-bike press release PDF

As electric bicycles become more popular, the Paso Robles police department has released a statement reminding residents of policies surrounding these vehicles, and their types of classification. “California law recognizes three classes of electric bicycles, each with specific operating requirements.”

Class 1 provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches a speed of 20 miles per hour.

Class 2 operates via pedal-assist or throttle, and ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches a speed of 20 miles per hour.

Class 3 provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling, and ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches a speed of 28 miles per hour.

E-motorcycles, by contrast, are designed for off-road use, and are prohibited on public streets, sidewalks, bicycle paths, and trails. They are not classified as bicycles under California law.