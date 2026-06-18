Paso Robles Seeking Proposals to Advance Spaceport Licensing 06.18.2026

The city of Paso Robles has launched a bidding process, seeking consultant services to complete the city’s spaceport license application.

The FAA launch site operator license requires “extensive technical, operational, safety, and environmental review.” The city retained leading aerospace infrastructure consulting firm RS&H to conduct an independent review of the work completed to date to the FAA licensing effort.

Now the city is seeking a firm “with substantial expertise in FAA launch site licensing” to assist with the licensing process. The consultant will be responsible for completing the remaining elements of the licensing process. Proposals are due August 3rd.