SLO Supervisors Approve Policy Restricting Immigration Enforcement 06.18.2026

The county board of supervisors voted to approve a resolution on Tuesday that would restrict the use of county-owned or county-controlled property for federal immigration enforcement activities.

The law prohibits federal agencies from “commandeering county property and from accessing non-public spaces for immigration enforcement,” such as a parking lot, without a judicial warrant.

Supervisors John Peschong and Heather Moreno spoke against adopting the policy, with Moreno referring to it as “symbolic.”

Supervisors Bruce Gibson, Dawn Ortiz Legg, and Jimmy Paulding voted to approve the resolution.