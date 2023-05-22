Paso Robles Police & Burglary 05.22.2023

Just after noon yesterday, Paso Robles police interrupt a residential burglary in progress.

The victim was not at home, but was alerted by their Ring camera of the burglary in their home. They called police, and officers responded.

They discovered an occupied vehicle in the drive-way of a home in the 300 block of Montebello Oaks. One of the suspects was in the driver’s seat. She’s identified as 35-year-old Eliana Palopomar of Los Angeles.

Another suspect escaped. He’s described as 25-35 years old wearing black pants and black and white Nike shoes.

Police officers recovered a significant number of stolen items from the suspect’s car.

The investigation is still underway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.