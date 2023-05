Parts of highway one to reopen by Friday afternoon, which will allow Memorial Day travelers access to Salmon Creek, Willow Creek, Jade Cove, Plaskett Creek, Pacific Valley, Sand Dollar Beach and Kirk Creek.

Caltrans to move the southern end of the Highway 1 closure, north by about 21 miles at 4 this coming Friday.

Limekiln State Park will remain closed, however.

Tom Banish of Black Hand Winery in Cambria says the reopening is good news for business on the west end of Main street in Cambria.