Paso School Board Approves 2nd Reading Cell Phone Use Policy Change 5.28.2025

The second reading for changes to the district’s mobile communication device policy was approved in last night’s board meeting.

The new policy states that students grades k – 8 are not permitted to use smartphones or mobile communication devices while at a school site or under the supervision and control of a district employee.

The new policy outlines a progressive list of consequences for violating these rules, starting with a warning to a student, and escalating to the loss of the device for the remainder of a school day, and finally a daily check-in program with administration.

Grades 9 – 12 at the high school level will be permitted to use mobile devices during nutrition and lunch periods.

The initial policy would allow use during passing period, but the board voted to amend the policy to restrict smartphone use during passing period as well. The district will educate parents and students on the new policy.