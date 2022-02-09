Paso Robles School Board 02.09.2022

The Paso Robles school board finally decided on what to do about the dual immersion program.

After Saturday’s study session, Curt Dubost made it clear where the administration stood on Options A and B. He said the administration favored Option A, which moves the dual immersion program to Speck, and the Speck students will ultimately attend school at Georgia Brown, after it’s renovated.

After about an hour of discussion, and after lengthy discussion Saturday morning, trustee Lance Gannon made the motion related to Option A and Option B. He made a motion that the board approve Option A, which would move the dual immersion program to the newly renovated Glenn Speck school. But first, the Speck students go there for two years, while the Georgia Brown school is renovated.

After discussion on the motion, the trustees voted. They voted 4-3 in favor of the motion. Trustees Dorian Baker, Chris Bausch and Frank Triggs cast the dissenting votes.

After the motion was passed, trustee Chris Bausch apologized to the parents of Glenn Speck school, whose students survived portable classrooms for two years only to learn that their school will be given to the dual immersion program.