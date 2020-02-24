Paso Robles School Board 2.24.2020

The Paso Robles school board meets tomorrow at the district office.

The board will discuss comprehensive school safety plans for each school in the district.

They will discuss approving new transportation bus route options. That’s following up on the previous meeting when they discussed eliminating high school bus transportation for high school students except for special need students and those living in San Miguel and Heritage Ranch.

Jennifer Gaviola will also talk about potential reduction of force based on lack of funds related to the districts fiscal recovery plan. Gaviola recently notified teachers and classified workers of their seniority status.

If there are going to be teacher lay-offs, those teachers have to be given notice in March.