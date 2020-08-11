Covid SLO County Update 8.11.2020

The San Luis Obispo county health department reports another resident has died who had Covid-19. The individual was in their 60’s and had chronic health conditions.

It brings the number of deaths in the county to 16.

Eleven of those were over 85.

Three others were 65-84.

And two were in their 60’s.

The average age of the county fatalities is over 85.

Dr. Penny Borenstein is the San Luis county health officer.

The county reporting 161 new cases. The total so far is 2,254 in the county. Of those 1839 have fully recovered. Most had mild cases.