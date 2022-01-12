Paso Robles School Board Discusses School Closures 01.12.2022

The Paso Robles School Board discussed three options for new boundaries for elementary schools. The discussion included consideration of closing Georgia Brown Elementary School and other options.

Chief Financial Officer Brad Pawloski outlined three options. They included closing Georgia Brown Elementary School and moving the bilingual immersion program elsewhere, either to Winifred Pifer or to the new Glenn Speck buildings, which are under construction on Vine Street.

After lengthy discussion, the board decided to ask Chief Financial Officer Brad Pawlowski and staff to further develop two options. Option Two proposes Georgia Brown trade locations with Glen Speck. Glen Speck students would move from their temporary site at Flamson Middle School to Georgia Brown. Glen Speck students and teachers would remain at the temporary site for another three years while Georgia Brown is renovated at a cost of about $13 million dollars.

The other other option is simply the status quo. That would involve improving Georgia Brown so that the immersion program may continue there. That option may also involve moving students temporarily to accommodate construction.

Each option has wide ranging impacts. Each may involve the temporary or permanent relocation of students. Each option will also impact other expenditures. For instance, the construction of a swimming pool at Paso Robles High School may be not be feasible if Georgia Brown is renovated and modernized.

Superintendent Curt DuBost raised the issue of declining enrollment. Although the population of Paso Robles is growing, the demographics are changing. Families are moving elsewhere, so building new schools may result in empty classrooms in a few years.

Staff will report back to the board at their next meeting in two weeks.