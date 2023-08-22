Paso Robles School Board Meeting 8.21.2023

The Paso Robles school board will be meeting tomorrow for its regular meeting. Part of its agenda includes three updates for the 36th street campus.

In its last meeting, the school board recommended staff to present options for a demographic study, a 7-11 committee, and an official report from the DSA on Georgia Brown’s safety. For the meeting tomorrow, the district’s demographer will present details and options on performing a demographic study for the district. The board will also review a presentation by the DSA to provide an overview on the interpretation of regulations related to projects at the 36th street campus. And the board will discuss several questions about the possible formation of a new 7-11 committee. The questions will include whether a 7-11 committee should be formed, how would the committee members be selected, and what would the criteria for the committee’s composition be?

The meeting will begin after the school board’s closed session at 5:30 tomorrow evening.