SLO Co Dawn Addis Fined For Accepting Donations Fr Lobbyist 8.21.2023

California assemblymember Dawn Addis was fined on Thursday for accepting campaign donations from a lobbyist.

The California Fair Practices Commission says that when Addis ran for state assembly in 2019, her campaign accepted a 250 dollar donation from lobbyist Steve Black. The political reform act bans lobbyists from donating to candidates running for office, and candidates from accepting such donations. Addis and Black both said they were unaware of the ban, and Addis had returned the donation 35 days after receiving it.

During Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners voted 3-1 to fine Addis 1000 dollars for accepting the donation, and Black 1500 dollars for making the donation and failing to report it.

According to senior commission counsel Christopher Burton, 1000 dollars is the lowest fine for this type of violation.