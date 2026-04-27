Paso Robles School Board to Continue Reviewing Deficit Spending Reductions 04.27.2026

04-28-26 Agenda English

The Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is tomorrow starting at 6 pm.

On tomorrow’s action items is a mitigation plan, developed to address deficit spending resulting from pending tentative agreements. The tentative agreements are with the Paso Robles public educators, and California school employees association, in the form of salary increases and stipends.

The district says that these increases will result in increased deficits that they will have to reduce in the coming fiscal years. Outlined mitigation efforts include staffing reduction based on declining enrollment and strategic reviewing of class sizes.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or watch online.