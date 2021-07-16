Paso Robles Schools To Unveil Plans for 2020-2021 – 7.16.20

What will North County public schools look like this fall?

Paso Robles Schools Superintendent Dr. Curt Dubost shared his views in a discussion last night with Principal Nate Maas which was aired on YouTube.

The superintendent says the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) will unveil a plan Monday for the fall. It includes three plans, but the actual execution may be a combination of two or all three of the alternatives. Dubost says his ideal is Plan A, which would allow students to return to the classrooms. This is the model being followed in other western countries. Governor Gavin Newsom, however, has the ultimate say on students returning to the classroom. Dubost says the governor may decide that safe distancing is an inadequate safety measure, making that plan impossible.

Plan B is a hybrid of classroom attendance and distance learning. Students might attend school two days a week or a part of those days. Dubost says he is looking for input from parents and teachers in designing a Plan B that will work best for the students.

The third alternative,

Plan C, would be distance learning. That is what the district did after the PRJUSD Board of Trustees voted to close the schools.

On Monday, the PRJUSD will release their plan. It includes a survey for parents and teachers to complete so the administrators can ascertain how the community wants the school system to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Dubost encourages everyone to read the PRJUSD plan when it’s released Monday. He says its important that parents complete the survey. He says the district is being completely transparent. Dubost says his primary goal is serving the needs of the students and providing them with a good education, but he is cognizant of the challenges facing parents and teachers during the pandemic.