PG&E Warns Customers of Recent Emerging “Barcode Scam” 06.18.2026

PG&E is warning its customers about an emerging “Barcode Scam” throughout the central coast.

Scammers will call PG&E customers with a demand for immediate payment to avoid disconnection. Scammers will then send either a barcode or a QR code via text or email, and are instructed to take the code to a store or business to present to a cashier to make a payment. Victims of the scam have lost an average of $969 so far this year, with nearly 150 incidents reported.

There are only 3 confirmed incidents in San Luis Obispo county, according to PG&E. Lead scam investigator for PG&E Matt Foley said “scammers are constantly evolving their tactics to defraud customers… what hasn’t changed is that they are still demanding immediate payment of your bill to avoid disconnection.”

Customers can protect themselves and avoid scams by recognizing the common signs of a scam, and contact PG&E directly if they are unsure about the status of their account.