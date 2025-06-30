Temporary Closure of Oak Flat Road Section For Repairs 6.30.2025

County public works announced a temporary closure for a segment of Oak Flat road outside of Paso Robles.

The road closure will affect Oak Flat road about .2 miles west of the southern junction with Nacimiento Lake drive. Public works says closures will restrict access to through traffic only, and local access will be maintained up to the work zone from both directions.

Motorists should use alternative routes connecting to Nacimiento Lake drive to bypass the closure area.

The closure will run from Monday, July 7th through Friday, July 11th during working hours – 8 am to 4 pm each day.