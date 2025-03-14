Paso Robles Weekly Project Update From Public Works 3.14.2025

Weekly Project Update mar 14th

Paso Robles public works has released another weekly project report with updates for ongoing projects in the city.

Striping and slurry on Golden Hill still remains on hold due to the weather. Current work on the Creston corridor has not changed, with work still being done at Walnut and Bolen drive.

For the Sherwood pickleball court complex, demolition and grading of the project site continues. A reminder that the groundbreaking ceremony for this project was delayed to March 26th.

And for pedestrian improvements at the Paso Robles event center, public works says concrete improvements have been completed at Riverside and 24th streets. Water barriers are still in place, and the sidewalk remains closed.

Work will continue at Park and 24th street, which is also closed to through traffic.