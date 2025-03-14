Class Act Dance & Local Dance Groups Partnering For Children’s Cancer Research 3.14.2025

Class Act Dance and North County Dance & Performing Arts Foundation have once again partnered with IDance4aCure to bring Emerging Performers In Concert (EPIC) to the Spanos theater Saturday, March 22nd.

Numerous guest artists and studios from San Luis Obispo county have also been invited.

This performance will help fund cancer research for children, in partnership with IDance4aCure. All ticket sales and proceeds will go to raise funds and awareness for this research.

Tickets can be purchased from: ncdpaf.org, Class Act Dance’s website, Cal Poly Performing Art Center’s event website. The event starts at 7 pm.