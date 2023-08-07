Paso School Bd of Trustees August 8th Meeting 08.07.2023

The Paso Robles school board will be conducting its regular board meeting tomorrow.

A part of its meeting will be directing staff regarding the next steps on the 36th street campus project following the upcoming meeting tonight. Other parts of its agenda include a discussion on the district’s dress code for students, and cell/phone and electronic device policy. The dress code updates are a result of a ruling of the 4th circuit court of appeals in the case of Peltier v. Charter Day School, where the court determined that Title IX protections do apply to dress codes. As such, Title IX prohibits dress codes that discriminate on the basis of sex. Gendered dress codes or dress codes with guidelines that could unduly penalize one gender over another should be modified to avoid claims of Title IX or Title IV discrimination, according to the draft.

The meeting’s open session will begin at 6 in the evening in the district board room.