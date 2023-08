Another PG&E power outage occurred in San Luis Obispo county on Sunday.

The outage was in the Arroyo Grande area east of highway 101. About 1500 customers were without power at 10:40 in the morning. Power was restored several hours later.

There are no official details on the cause of the outage, but was likely PG&E’s enhanced safety settings, where power lines shut off if they are hit by a foreign object.