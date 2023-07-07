Paso School Bd Will Respond to Grand Jury 07.07.2023

As part of its regular meeting, the Paso Robles school board will be responding to the San Luis Obispo county grand jury report titled “Are high schools making the grade at addressing mental health?”

The report was submitted back in June, focusing on how well teachers and staff in San Luis Obispo county were addressing the mental health needs for its students.

The grand jury found that schools across the county were putting a remarkable effort into addressing the mental health needs for its students, but more could be done.

Recommendations included more staff training for youth mental health first aid, extending current mental health curriculum beyond freshman health classes, and if possible, work towards funding for wellness centers and hiring a full time school resource officer.

The school board’s response is currently available online as part of its agenda packet, showing that many of the recommendations made by the grand jury have since been implemented.