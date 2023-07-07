Cal Fire Seeking Public & Private Landowners Help 07.07.2023

Cal Fire’s Lewis A. Moran Reforestation Center is looking for the assistance of public and private landowners in the yearly cone crop survey.

American Forests, Cal Fire, and other US Forest Service entities have launched a new joint cone survey application where anyone can provide cone survey data.

The objective of this survey is to identify potential conifer cone crops in California that can produce viable seeds for reforestation. Suitable crops that are discovered by the survey will be harvested between July and September.

Information regarding the desired species and cone survey can be found at: fire.ca.gov.