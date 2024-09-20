Paso School Board Considering Live Stream Policy Update For Sports 9.20.2024

09-24-24 Agenda English

The Paso Robles school board’s next meeting is Tuesday, September 24th.

On the board’s information items is an introduction to proposed changes to board policy 1113, relating to the district and its websites. A part of these changes would add language to board policy that allows for pictures and videos of students to be included in a broadcast or livestream at school events and activities open to the public without parent or guardian permission, namely athletic events.

Staff plans to potentially broadcast Paso Robles high school athletic events on National Federation of State High School Sports, a media platform that would allow for greater streaming accessibility to the district’s high school sports.

A contract with NFHS will be brought back to the board as a later action item.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or watch online.