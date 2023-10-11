Paso Resident Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison For Sex Crimes 10.11.2023

District attorney Dan Dow announced yesterday afternoon that 36-year-old Courtney Allan Quiros of Paso Robles has been sentenced to 25 years and 8 months in state prison.

His sentence comes after a plea of no contest to three felony charges, including first degree residential burglary, forced oral copulation, and sexual battery by restraint. The DA’s office says that Quiros entered a Paso Robles residence in the early morning of February 8, 2022, and sexually assaulted a female sleeping inside of the residence. Deputy district attorney Kristin Barnard said: “What this young survivor endured not only during the crime itself, but through the prosecution of Mr. Quiros took incredible courage. We are extremely grateful for her bravery and cooperation in holding this predator accountable for his actions.”

Quiros will be required to register as a sex offender for life, pursuant to penal code section 290.