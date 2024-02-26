Paso School District & Teachers Reach Impasse 02.26.2024

In a press release on Friday, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Curt Dubost announced that after extensive negotiations, the District and the Paso Robles Public Educators (PRPE) have reached an impasse in their discussions regarding contract negotiations.

In their last offer, the teachers requested an additional eight percent increase over and above already scheduled salary increases. The District has determined that it can only afford an additional two percent increase. School districts like Paso are funded based on student enrollment and the district continues to see declining enrollment, which directly lowers ongoing revenue. Additionally, according to the press release, the District has seen an increase in fixed costs, including facilities maintenance, utilities, and retirement funding.

Dubost says the district must ensure that teacher compensation remains in line with projected revenue and the increase in fixed costs so as to ensure that the district remains fiscally solvent. As they are at an impasse, Dubost says both parties have agreed to proceed to a fact finding process designed to provide an impartial assessment of the issues at hand and facilitate resolution of the issues.