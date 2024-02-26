Goleta Sewage Spill Much Larger Than Originally Reported 02.26.2024

A sewage spill that caused the closure of Goleta Beach last week included 1,025,000 gallons of untreated sewage, according to the Goleta West Sanitary District (GWSD).

The spill was originally reported to be about 500,000 gallons. The sewage flowed into the Goleta Slough, prompting the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to close Goleta Beach to recreational water contact from one mile east to 1/2 mile west of the Goleta Slough outfall. The spill was reportedly discovered on Saturday, February 17th, and originated from a damaged main sewer line running through the Santa Babara Airport next to Tecolotito Creek.

GWSD officials say once aware of the sewage leak, they were able to prevent the discharge of an additional 75,000 gallons. The sewage spill is reportedly under investigation and GWSD officials say it has been reported to the California Office of Emergency Services as well as County Public Health. Signs have been posted near the beach warning the public to avoid contact with the water until test results indicate it is safe for recreational use. Health officials say contact with sewage-contaminated water increases the risk for certain types of illnesses.