Cal Poly Student Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency 02.26.2024

A Cal Poly student died Friday night after suffering an apparent brain aneurysm shortly after having dinner with her family.

According to a news release from the University, Sofia Padoan, a third-year nutrition major from Walnut Creek, had returned to her residence after the meal when she collapsed. She was rushed to the hospital emergency room, where she died.

Padoan was the president of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and a member of the Italian Cultural Association, Spanish Club and Nutrition Club. She was also pursuing a minor in Italian.