Paso Teen Arrested 5.17.2021

Paso Robles police arrested a 16-year-old boy after responding to a report of a drug overdose. A 15-year-old girl was unresponsive and not breathing. That was around 3:15 in the morning back on May 5th.

Officers and firefighters treated the girl, and discovered that she was an unreported missing juvenile. She was stabilized and taken to a local hospital.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo juvenile detention center on drug charges.

Their names can not be released because of their age.

The investigation into the incident continues.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Paso Robles police department.