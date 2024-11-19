Paso & Templeton Chamber of Commerce Christmas Tree Auction 11.19.2024

Registration for the Templeton Christmas tree auction & awards ceremony is still open until Friday, November 22nd.

This annual celebration, hosted by the Paso Robles and Templeton chamber of commerce, will honor this year’s citizen of the year, business of the year, and community enhancement recipients.

Citizen of the year is Teresa Dellaganna, Miller Drilling Company will be honored as business of the year, and Melinda Reed will receive the community enhancement award.

The event will be held at the American Legion Hall in Templeton.

Proceeds from the Christmas tree auction will directly benefit local nonprofits.