Paso & Templeton Chamber of Commerce Holding Council Candidate Forum 9.26.2024

Voters will have the opportunity to meet with and ask questions of the candidates for the Paso Robles city council in a forum hosted by the Paso Robles and Templeton chamber of commerce tonight at 5:30 pm at the Paso Robles Elk Lodge, 1420 Park street.

District 1 candidates are Kris Beal, Linda Gorge, and incumbent Sharon Roden.

District 3 candidates are Jeff Carr, Michael Rivera, and incumbent Steve Gregory. And Fred Strong is running in district 4 unopposed.

The forum will also be broadcast on the Paso Robles chamber of commerce YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/live/kyxslrm4gg0