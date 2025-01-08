Paso Wine Fest Tickets Now on Sale, Discount For County Residents 01.08.2025

LOCALS ONLY RELEASE

The Paso Wine Fest is returning to San Luis Obispo county May 15th to the 18th.

Tickets are now on sale, and San Luis Obispo county locals are being offered a discount. From now until February 28th, locals can enjoy discounted tickets for $99.

Proof of residence is required at the time of purchase. Tickets for this discount can only be purchased in person at the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, 1314 Spring street, or at the San Luis Obispo chamber of commerce, 895 Monterey street in San Luis Obispo.

Following the period for locals only discounts, pricing will increase to 165 dollars per ticket, and then to 175 dollars in may. The Wine Fest gathers over 100 of Paso Robles’ top wineries for an afternoon, complete with entertainment and food from some of the county’s best chefs and caterers.

All at the Paso Robles event center.