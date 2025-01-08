2nd Special Meeting For Anticipated Litigation in Paso Tonight

The Paso Robles city council, after two hours of closed session, was unable to finish its discussion of four cases of litigation.

The city council still needs to discuss one more case of exposure to litigation, and one more case of initiation of litigation.

After returning from closed session at last night’s meeting and reporting on any actions taken by council, they agreed to hold another special meeting within 24 hours.

This second special meeting will be held tonight at 7 pm in the city council chambers.