Paso Robles Transitioning to Year-Round Lighting 01.08.2025

Press Release – Holiday Lighting Coming Down

As the holiday season ends, the city of Paso Robles announced the festive lights in the downtown city park will be taken down next week.

The last opportunity to view the lights will be Sunday, January 12th, the city says. After the holiday lights are removed, the city park will return to its year-round decorative lighting to maintain a welcoming, vibrant atmosphere in the downtown area.

The removal process will start on Monday the 13th, and the city expects it to finish by the end of the week.

There will be minimal disruption to downtown activities during this time, the city says.