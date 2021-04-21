Paul Flores and Ruben Flores 4.21.2021

As you may have anticipated, rumors about the disappearance of Kristin Smart are flying around the country. There are unsubstantiated reports that the body of Kristin Smart may have been recently moved from property owned by Ruben Flores, Paul’s father.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson says the judge has issued a gag order and he cannot talk about the case while the trial gets underway. Later this week, we may learn if the defense is asking for a change of venue because of pre-trial publicity.

It’s been almost 25 years since Kristin Smart disappeared from the Cal Poly campus.

The trial is still a few weeks away, but the San Luis superior court is moving in that direction.