Paso Robles City Council Sewer Rates 4.21.2021

The Paso Robles city council approved an increase in sewer rates after a long discussion.

The mayor and council asked many questions of acting public works director Christopher Alukl, and waste treatment facility manager Matt Thompson. Councilman Steve Gregory says he believes the city is better off than most.

Mayor Steve Martin called for a vote on the increase, which involved two motions. Both votes were unanimous.

So, sewer rates will be going up in Paso Robles incrementally, beginning in July.