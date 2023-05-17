Peace Officers Memorial Today 05.17.2023

The peace officers annual memorial ceremony to be held at ten this morning at the downtown city park in Paso Robles.

The annual memorial pays tribute to all the law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty during the past year in California. The event will include an honor guard ceremony, a 21-gun salute, the national anthem.

And there will be a reading of the names of those who have given everything in the line of duty to protect their community.

Several streets in downtown will be closed from 7:30 until twelve noon.

The event is open to the public.

But you’re reminded to park west of Spring street to avoid getting a parking ticket.