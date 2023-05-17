Paso Robles City Council 05.17.2023

The Paso Robles city council received an update on the Space Port designation. The city applying with Cal Poly to get that designation awarded by the FFA.

At last night’s meeting, several Cal Poly aerospace students described what they are doing on the application.

Kendall Wilhite, one of several articulate Cal Poly aerospace and engineering students who spoke to the council last night about the application for the Space Port designation.

The council also proclaimed this national Jewish Heritage month.

Mayor pro tem John Hamon also proclaimed this Older Americans month.

Acting mayor Hamon also proclaimed June 2nd National Hunger Awareness Day.

It was a short meeting last night for Paso Robles city council. It started at 6:30 and ended at 8:02.