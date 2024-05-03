Petition to Recall District 2 Supervisor Bruce Gibson Fails 5.03.2024

Earlier this year, a petition to recall supervisor Bruce Gibson was filed, and later approved by the county clerk-recorder’s office.

In order to qualify for the November ballot, the petition would need to gather around 20% of registered voter signatures in district 2 within 120 days after its approval, about 7,000 signatures.

However, the committee to support Gibson’s recall announced yesterday that the recall effort has failed to gather enough signatures, and it will not appear on the November ballot.

The release did not specify how many more signatures were needed.