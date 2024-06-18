Protecting What Matters 06.18.2024

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Melissa Lapena, Living Your Best End, End-of-Life Doula. What is End-of-Life Doula and what they do? Death as a natural process, what it looks like and how Doulas assist clients and families. Aftermath of death and the importance of ritual and ceremony.

*Kevin Kester & Steve Arnold, California Cattlemen’s Association. State and Federal legislative updates impacting SLO County Cattlemen. Importance of cattle grazing in preventing wildfires and carbon sequestration. Challenges and issues faced by our local and state cattlemen.